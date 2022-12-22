Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Arctic Blast is Here; Bundle Up!

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will feel like you are in Minnesota as you’re going about your day today, some places not getting out of the single digits. Combine that with winds, and it’s likely wind chill values will stay in the negatives all day today. Tonight looks to be similar air temperature-wise, but the winds will (thankfully) calm down as we progress through the evening today. Tomorrow doesn’t look to be as bad, with temperatures getting up to near 20. However, there is some light at the end of the Arctic tunnel, where temps will climb back into the 60′s next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died...
Man facing federal charges after Amarillo police finds man dead from Fentanyl overdoes
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses

Latest News

First Alert for 12/22
Arctic Blast Now Hours Away
First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Brutally cold arctic blast approaching
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 12/21
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 12/21
Code Blue Warming Station activating for cold snap
Code Blue Warming Station activating for cold snap