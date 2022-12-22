Arctic Blast is Here; Bundle Up!

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will feel like you are in Minnesota as you’re going about your day today, some places not getting out of the single digits. Combine that with winds, and it’s likely wind chill values will stay in the negatives all day today. Tonight looks to be similar air temperature-wise, but the winds will (thankfully) calm down as we progress through the evening today. Tomorrow doesn’t look to be as bad, with temperatures getting up to near 20. However, there is some light at the end of the Arctic tunnel, where temps will climb back into the 60′s next week.

