TxDOT reroutes traffic on West 335 Loop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has redirected traffic on the 335 west Loop.

This is part of the ongoing construction to connect the old road to the new one. Drivers in both directions will be rerouted onto the new two-lane Frontage Road at Amarillo Boulevard and will continue to the bridge just north of southwest 9th Avenue.

Two four-way stop signs have also been installed. Access to westbound southwest 9th has reopened to traffic.

