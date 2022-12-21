Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

TxDOT reroutes traffic on West 335 Loop

TxDOT has redirected traffic on the 335 west Loop.
TxDOT has redirected traffic on the 335 west Loop.(KEYC News Now, File)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has redirected traffic on the 335 west Loop.

This is part of the ongoing construction to connect the old road to the new one. Drivers in both directions will be rerouted onto the new two-lane Frontage Road at Amarillo Boulevard and will continue to the bridge just north of southwest 9th Avenue.

Two four-way stop signs have also been installed. Access to westbound southwest 9th has reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Daniel helping out in the kitchen to prepare the meals.
Panhandle Restaurant Association donated $29,000 to Amarillo area culinary classes
First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Brutally cold arctic blast approaching
Health experts say it’s a simple step, preventing a potentially life-threatening problem in...
Amarillo health experts alarmed with increase of Vitamin K refusal
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Warrant reveals details after Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student