Salvation Army struggles with low donation numbers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With only four days left in The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign the organization is worried the extreme cold weather will have a negative impact on the fundraiser’s biggest donating days.

Major Tex Ellis tells us numbers are low and they are making a big push in the final days in order to meets this year’s goal of $385,000 in donations.

With the dangerously cold temperatures moving in the organization is encouraging mobile donations as a safe way for the community to contribute to the cause.

This is The Salvation Army’s biggest public fundraiser providing services for those in need.

“Especially with the cold weather coming in you can give right there from your phone our biggest or wherever you’re at we’re a little behind where we would like to be this time, but these are usually biggest days so we’re counting on the community to step up and give,” said Major Tex Ellis, Corps officer Salvation Army of Amarillo.

Donors can use their smart phone by scanning a QR code at any bell ringing site or on their website.

Major Ellis says every dollar raised stays in the community and funds their tireless efforts throughout the year.

Donations to The Salvation Army help serve the most vulnerable members of your community.

