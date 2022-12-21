Randall and West Plains face off for the first time in basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and West Plains Wolves faced off against each other for the first time ever in basketball. This is not only a huge ribalry game, but also a new district match up for these teams.

The Randall Lady Raiders came out with the 56-38 victory.

The Randall boy’s team also got the big win, 62-38.

