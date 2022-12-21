Randall takes care of business as girls and boys sweep West Plains in first meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the first meeting between the West Plains and Randall basketball teams, the Randall girls and boys teams came out on top with two victories on Tuesday night.

The birth of a new rivalry started when West Plains welcomed a large number of former Raiders to their classrooms when doors opened for the inaugural school year earlier this year. It formed a natural rivalry between the schools that culminated on the basketball floor just before Christmas.

The Lady Raiders took down West Plains 56-38 behind another stellar performance from Sadie Sanchez who posted a game-high 29 points. Randall moved to 3-0 in district with the win. Piper Patterson dropped 17 for the Wolves.

The boys defeated West Plains 62-38. Star junior guard KJ Thomas scored 20 points and threw down a monster transition dunk in the first quarter. Raiders head coach Leslie Broadhurst picked up his 650th win of his career.

