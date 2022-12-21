Panhandle Restaurant Association donated $29,000 to Amarillo area culinary classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Restaurant Association has donated $29,000 to culinary classes including Amarillo, Canyon and Hereford.

Funds were also donated to Meals on Wheels, Snack Pak 4 Kids and the High Plains Food Bank.

The funds were possible thanks to sponsors, Restaurant Roundup and the yearly golf tournament.

The association will be holding its next Restaurant Roundup on March 2.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.