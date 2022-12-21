Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Restaurant Association donated $29,000 to Amarillo area culinary classes

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Restaurant Association has donated $29,000 to culinary classes including Amarillo, Canyon and Hereford.

Funds were also donated to Meals on Wheels, Snack Pak 4 Kids and the High Plains Food Bank.

The funds were possible thanks to sponsors, Restaurant Roundup and the yearly golf tournament.

The association will be holding its next Restaurant Roundup on March 2.

