One last warm day

Today is the first day of winter, but it really won’t feel like it, tomorrow, it definitely will. For Wednesday morning, expect some freezing fog across a lot of the area as temperatures and dew points are in the 20s. This will lead to frost on most surfaces, making some conditions slick, and causing visibility issues. These conditions should clear by mid-morning, leading to sunny skies. Winds take a turn out of the southwest, warming us up close to the 60s for Today. Then tonight, winds will turn out of the north as a stout cold front pushes through. This will drop temperatures at an alarming rate, and with winds at 20-30 mph, wind chills will get dangerously low. We’ll have to wait until Saturday to see temperatures rise back above freezing.

The warming trend expected for Christmas is still on track, with highs in mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies expected.

