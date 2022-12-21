Who's Hiring?
Man facing federal charges after Amarillo police finds man dead from Fentanyl overdoes

Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died of a Fentanyl overdose.
Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died of a Fentanyl overdose.(RCSO)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died of a Fentanyl overdose.

According to officials, on September 6, Amarillo police responded to a call for service involving a 31-year-old man on an overdose death.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed items that were related to Fentanyl use. Amarillo Police Department Narcotic Agents responded and investigated the suspected fentanyl overdose.

Through that investigation, 32-year-old Ryan Conrad Baldauf, was identified as a person of interest.

Officials say around December 5, the Randall County District Attorney’s Office filed the case, and an arrest warrant was issued charging Baldauf with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death or Serious Bodily Injury.

Baldauf was found by Amarillo police and was arrested on December 12.

