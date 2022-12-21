Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘It’s affecting your dog as well’: Vets warn against extreme cold temperatures for outside pets

Outside pets, especially dogs and cats, need warm insulated shelter during the extreme cold...
Outside pets, especially dogs and cats, need warm insulated shelter during the extreme cold weather.(Pixabay)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the extreme cold weather outside pets are more prone to hypothermia. Vets say take extra precautions like giving extra food and checking water bowls to ensure the water has not frozen.

“If the dog or cat are having to stay outside not only do they need access to plenty of food during they have to have access to liquid water. Either you have to change it really often because it’s freezing because they won’t lick the ice and get their water they can and cold water just sucks heat out of the body,” said Dr. Merten Pearson, Owner and clinician at Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital.

Outside pets, especially dogs and cats, need warm insulated shelter during the extreme cold weather.

“You need to make sure that you point the opening to the doghouse or whatever, away from the prevailing winds. For wind blowing from the north, it needs to be point south,” said Dr. Pearson.

Dr. Laveta Bryan, Veterinarian at Animal Medical Center, says the best practice is to bring your pet inside - if possible - during the colder weather.

“I think the main thing is people don’t realize if their dog is used to being outside and then they’re going to work during the day, and maybe with these colder temperatures, it’s not it’s going to be worse than it could be even at night, some nights and so that pet may need to have some extra bedding or may have to just be left inside for the day,” said Dr. Bryan.

If you’re cold, they’re cold and you should probably bring them inside.

“However you’re feeling about the environment, just realize it’s affecting your dog as well,” said Dr. Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Other than the common cold, flu, COVID-19, and RSV, healthcare professional see physical...
Healthcare professionals warn against common holiday injuries
Daniel helping out in the kitchen to prepare the meals.
Panhandle Restaurant Association donated $29,000 to Amarillo area culinary classes
TxDOT has redirected traffic on the 335 west Loop.
TxDOT reroutes traffic on West 335 Loop
The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread has announced the November winners of the 10th annual...
3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise for November