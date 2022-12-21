‘It’s affecting your dog as well’: Vets warn against extreme cold temperatures for outside pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the extreme cold weather outside pets are more prone to hypothermia. Vets say take extra precautions like giving extra food and checking water bowls to ensure the water has not frozen.

“If the dog or cat are having to stay outside not only do they need access to plenty of food during they have to have access to liquid water. Either you have to change it really often because it’s freezing because they won’t lick the ice and get their water they can and cold water just sucks heat out of the body,” said Dr. Merten Pearson, Owner and clinician at Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital.

Outside pets, especially dogs and cats, need warm insulated shelter during the extreme cold weather.

“You need to make sure that you point the opening to the doghouse or whatever, away from the prevailing winds. For wind blowing from the north, it needs to be point south,” said Dr. Pearson.

Dr. Laveta Bryan, Veterinarian at Animal Medical Center, says the best practice is to bring your pet inside - if possible - during the colder weather.

“I think the main thing is people don’t realize if their dog is used to being outside and then they’re going to work during the day, and maybe with these colder temperatures, it’s not it’s going to be worse than it could be even at night, some nights and so that pet may need to have some extra bedding or may have to just be left inside for the day,” said Dr. Bryan.

If you’re cold, they’re cold and you should probably bring them inside.

“However you’re feeling about the environment, just realize it’s affecting your dog as well,” said Dr. Bryan.

