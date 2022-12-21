Home tips and shelter resources provided due to predicted cold temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has offered tips and resources to help keep the people safe due to predicting temperatures to drop in the teens and single digits on Thursday and Friday.

Tips:

Allow water faucets to drip. Running water, even at a trickle, helps relieve pressure and reduces the chances of pipes freezing or bursting.

Keep cabinet doors open where pipes are located. Heat from the rest of the home can keep pipes warm.

Add extra insulation to pipes in areas with higher cold exposure such as north-facing walls.

Make sure heat is kept at a temperature above 55 degrees even when not at home.

Owners need to bring pets indoors during harsh weather, if possible. If a pet must be outside, owners are required to provide a safe and insulated shelter along with a thawed water source and food.

Resources:

There are several facilities available in Amarillo providing a safe, warm environment for unsheltered persons during harsh weather.

For water maintenance issues, the COA Utilities Department can be reached at (806) 378-6824.

Amarillo Public Library locations will be open during regular hours through Thursday.

COA street crews will be active/on-call and prepared for possible snow and ice treatment, if necessary.

COA traffic operations staff will be monitoring traffic signals in case of power outages and/or failures.

Day Shelter:

Guyon Saunders Resource Center is available for men, women, and families from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Sunday through Friday and is closed on Saturdays. They are located at 200 S. Tyler. To contact them call, (806) 373-0704. Faith City Mission is available for men, women, and families and dogs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sunday. They are located at 600 N. Tyler. To contact them call, (806) 373-6402. Dayroom open during inclement weather.

Night Shelter:

Salvation Army is available for men, women, and families from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., located at 400 S. Harrison. To contact them call, (806) 373-6631. Faith City Mission is available for Overnight men’s shelter only, and dog from y 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., located at 600 N. Tyler. To contact them call, (806) 373-640.

Warming Station:

Cold Blue Warming Station is available for men, women, families, any owner accompanied pets from 7 p.m. through 7:30 a.m., located at 207 N. Tyler. To contact them call, (806) 414-2243.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.