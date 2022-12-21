Healthcare professionals warn against common holiday injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Other than the common cold, flu, COVID-19, and RSV, healthcare professional see physical injuries around the holidays.

“I think there may be people in the kitchen that may be a little more rushed. They may be trying a more complicated recipe. It’s really hard for me to say why they have those injuries in the kitchen, but I would say I’ve seen quite a few cut fingers lately,” says Angela McBroom, Physicians Assistant, BSA CareXpress.

“Those of us that don’t cook very often may do some more around the holidays. So you’re handling knives and pieces of equipment where you’re more likely to injure yourself when you do that,” says Rodney Young, MD, Family Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Amarillo.

There are also dangers when it comes to staying warm. Doctor Young says other than kitchen injuries, thermal injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning are common around the holidays.

“A number of things that we do like space heaters and efforts to re-warm sometimes people will do things like use an oven or a stove to try to warm a room which releases an excess amount of gas into the room. If the power goes out and you use a generator, it must be outdoors while it runs because they release a lot of exhaust,” says Young.

Doing little things like turning your pots and pan handles inward, using knives responsibly, making sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are up to date, and overall slowing down are things you can do to prevent holiday injuries.

“We’re all trying to get the last minute holiday shopping done get the cooking done and have fun eat healthy, have a laugh with family and friends, and if you need to get care go ahead and get care but be patient the facilities are very overwhelmed at the moment,” says McBroom.

Everyone is busy around this time of year, including healthcare professionals. To prevent unwanted accidents this holiday season, slow down and take precautions.

