Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student(Hale County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hale County Sheriff’s Office reports a Hale Center teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Amy Gilly, 46, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, and booked into the Hale County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hale Center ISD Superintendent Steven Pyburn reported the alleged improper relationship to the County School Resource Officer.

The incident was investigated by the Hale Center Police Department and the Hale County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant was obtained on Dec. 20. Her bond has been set at $20,000.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man

Latest News

Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have...
Area business delays for Thursday
The Hale County Sheriff’s Office reports a Hale Center teacher has been arrested and is facing...
Home tips and shelter resources provided due to predicted cold temperatures
Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
WATCH: Memorial service for football legend Mike Leach
Joshua Angel Rosales, 31.
Lubbock man pleads guilty to Halloween murder