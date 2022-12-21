Eastern New Mexico University head football coach resigns
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico University says Tye Hiatt is resigning as the football program’s coach.
The school says Jamison Bisch will serve as the program’s interim head coach until a final decision is made on the next head coach. A nationwide search has now begun to fill the spot.
Hiatt was named the head coach in April of 2021 after a successful stint as the offensive coordinator at the NCAA Division II Shepherd University. ENMU went 7-15 during his 2 seasons there and 3-13 in district play.
This year Coach Hiatt lead the team to their first Wagon Wheel victory since 2018.
