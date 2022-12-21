Who's Hiring?
Eastern New Mexico University head football coach resigns

The Eastern New Mexico University says Tye Hiatt is resigning as the football program’s coach.
The Eastern New Mexico University says Tye Hiatt is resigning as the football program's coach.(Source: Eastern New Mexico University)
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico University says Tye Hiatt is resigning as the football program’s coach.

The school says Jamison Bisch will serve as the program’s interim head coach until a final decision is made on the next head coach. A nationwide search has now begun to fill the spot.

Hiatt was named the head coach in April of 2021 after a successful stint as the offensive coordinator at the NCAA Division II Shepherd University. ENMU went 7-15 during his 2 seasons there and 3-13 in district play.

This year Coach Hiatt lead the team to their first Wagon Wheel victory since 2018.

