Eastern New Mexico University head football coach resigns

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico University says Tye Hiatt is resigning as the football program’s coach.

The school says Jamison Bisch will serve as the program’s interim head coach until a final decision is made on the next head coach. A nationwide search has now begun to fill the spot.

Hiatt was named the head coach in April of 2021 after a successful stint as the offensive coordinator at the NCAA Division II Shepherd University. ENMU went 7-15 during his 2 seasons there and 3-13 in district play.

This year Coach Hiatt lead the team to their first Wagon Wheel victory since 2018.

