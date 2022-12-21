Cole Purcell’s hot shooting helps lead Bushland over Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons defeated the Panhandle Panthers 50-43 on Tuesday night.

The Falcons got off to a scorching start from three, led by senior Cole Purcell who hit three shots from behind the arc in the first quarter. The Falcons hot shooting early on in the game helped pave the way to victory over the Panthers.

Watch the highlights above.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.