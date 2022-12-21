Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Code Blue Warming Station activating for cold snap

KFDA THE EARLY SHOW
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter is here and with it comes overnight dangers for the homeless population.

The Code Blue Warming Station is a program targeting deadly nights for unsheltered people and their pets. The station is located at 207 north Tyler street and provides shelter from the elements when needed.

“We’re really going to encourage people to come out or come in we don’t want them to be out in the weather and have tissue damage or lose their lives due to not coming indoors,” said Virginia Williams Trice, Executive Director at Amarillo Housing First.

Criteria for the station to open include three or more hours of 18 degrees or lower windchill, active snowfall or snow on the ground, or if the forecast is 70 percent or greater for winter precipitation. As long as the weather meets at least one of the listed criteria the station will be open overnight.

The warming station is open from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

During activation hours if you see anyone out in the weather overnight, text Code Blue (806) 414-2243 with a location and description. They will have a mobile team check on them and offer a ride to the local emergency shelters or to the warming station.

“We average 80 people a night on a regular cold weather night,” said Williams Trice. “We’re expecting that we’ll probably have around 100 or more people that are going to need to come indoors and get warm.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man

Latest News

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Warrant reveals details after Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging everyone to end 2022 safely as they...
DPS encourages everyone ot be safe and aware this holiday
Amarillo police have arrested a man who is facing charges after officials found a man who died...
Man facing federal charges after Amarillo police finds man dead from Fentanyl overdoes
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
AT&T shares helpful tips on taking care of your phone in cold weather
AT&T shares helpful tips on taking care of your phone in cold weather