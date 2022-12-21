Code Blue Warming Station activating for cold snap

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter is here and with it comes overnight dangers for the homeless population.

The Code Blue Warming Station is a program targeting deadly nights for unsheltered people and their pets. The station is located at 207 north Tyler street and provides shelter from the elements when needed.

“We’re really going to encourage people to come out or come in we don’t want them to be out in the weather and have tissue damage or lose their lives due to not coming indoors,” said Virginia Williams Trice, Executive Director at Amarillo Housing First.

Criteria for the station to open include three or more hours of 18 degrees or lower windchill, active snowfall or snow on the ground, or if the forecast is 70 percent or greater for winter precipitation. As long as the weather meets at least one of the listed criteria the station will be open overnight.

The warming station is open from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

During activation hours if you see anyone out in the weather overnight, text Code Blue (806) 414-2243 with a location and description. They will have a mobile team check on them and offer a ride to the local emergency shelters or to the warming station.

“We average 80 people a night on a regular cold weather night,” said Williams Trice. “We’re expecting that we’ll probably have around 100 or more people that are going to need to come indoors and get warm.”

