Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man

Latest News

Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.
Horse food recalled after 45 deaths, FDA says
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have...
Area business delays for Thursday
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie