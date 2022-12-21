Who's Hiring?
AT&T shares helpful tips on taking care of your phone in cold weather

AT&T shares helpful tips on taking care of your phone in cold weather
AT&T shares helpful tips on taking care of your phone in cold weather(AT&T)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AT&T is sharing some helpful tips on on taking care of your cell phone in cold weather.

The first tip is to limit the time your phone is in the cold, and to not leave it in your car for extended amounts of time.

Use a headset so that you can keep your phone in a pocket or purse and not out in the elements.

Try and use a good case and screen protector. Cold temperatures make your screen more brittle and susceptible to cracks.

AT&T also added that if you do have your phone out in the cold for a little bit to turn it off before going inside and wait to turn it on until it has warmed up. This can stop condensation from happening behind the screen.

