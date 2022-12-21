Who's Hiring?
Area business delays for Thursday

Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday.(Storyblocks)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday.

Below are a list of business closings or delays:

  • All Potter County buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 21, not including the Potter County Jail.

To have your business added to the list, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.

