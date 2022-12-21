Arctic Blast Now Hours Away

After reaching highs near 60 today, temperatures will absolutely plummet to near zero by morning with the passage of an intense Arctic cold front. Winds will gust near 40mph behind the front creating dangerous wind chills of -20 or colder for much of the day. Actual daytime temperatures will likely be in the single digits. Little snow is expected, but the cold blast will linger through much of Saturday making for a lengthy freeze. Winds will be much lighter, but lows Friday morning may be in the -5 to -10 range. Much milder weather will return for Christmas Day.

