Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unidentified baby was found dead in Tucson over the weekend.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said authorities tried to revive the infant, but it was too late.

Police are now looking for the baby’s mother to ensure that she is safe and healthy. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

No further information was available as of Wednesday.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state, which means anyone who has a newborn they cannot care for can leave the infant with any EMT, fire station, or hospital, no questions asked.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man

Latest News

Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have...
Area business delays for Thursday
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council...
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US sending $1.85 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet Biden, address Congress
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns