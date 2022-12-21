3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise for November

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread has announced the November winners of the 10th annual Teachers On The Rise program.

Below are the winners from Amarillo:

Shelly Nebhut of Rolling Hills Elementary (River Road ISD)

Dr. Kimberly Myers of West Plains Junior High (Canyon ISD)

Kelli Harter of Randall High School (Canyon ISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With plenty of the year ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging in Amarillo and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies.

The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

Teachers On The Rise is sponsored by the Kids Incorporated who hosts the program’s year-end banquet.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.