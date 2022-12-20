Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M basketball teams both fall in ranked battles

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s team both fell on Monday in their final matchups before Christmas.

Both teams were locked in ranked matchups far from home. The 24th ranked men’s team played #21 Dominican out in Las Vegas for the Holiday Hoops Classic while the 7th ranked women played #9 Tampa in the Tampa Hoops Classic.

The women’s lost 67-51 in their matchup. The loss dropped them to 1-1 on the trip to the sunshine state. Thabach led the Buffs in scoring while posting a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The men dropped their game in a nail biter for the second straight day. After falling 83-81 in overtime on Sunday to #7th Missouri - St. Louis, the Buffs fell 83-82 on a last second game-winner by Dominican’s Javel Cherry. Damion Thronton led all scorers in the game with 22 points while Zach Toussaint followed closely behind with 18.

The Buffs next game for both teams comes at home on December 30th against Midwestern State.

