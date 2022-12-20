Who's Hiring?
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Mississippi (KCBD) - The memorial service for former Red Raider football coach Mike Leach will begin Tuesday afternoon.

Mississippi State University is hosting the service at the Humphrey Coliseum on campus at 1 p.m.

Leach was an influential name in football. A former rugby player, he brought innovative plays to the game. He coached 21 seasons at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

He died on Dec. 12 after experiencing complications from a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old.

Leach leaves behind a lasting legacy and many mourning fans.

He also leaves behind his wife and four children.

