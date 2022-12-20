Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Toddler suffers life-threating injuries in babysitter’s care, police say

A toddler was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care of a babysitter.
By Josh Auzenne, Lester Duhé and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A toddler in Louisiana was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care of a babysitter.

A probable cause report obtained by WAFB states Howard Youngblood, 36, was arrested for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

According to the report, Youngblood told authorities he found 22-month-old Ty’Shawn Brumfield unresponsive and contacted emergency services officials who resuscitated the toddler and took him to the hospital.

An arrest report states Youngblood told officers Ty’Shawn fell on his front steps, but doctors said the toddler’s injuries were extensive and not consistent with a fall.

The doctor added the young child had bleeds inside his head, contributing to swelling that was causing, or had possibly already caused, brain damage.

Family members said Ty’Shawn is hooked up to a ventilator and is in critical condition. They said doctors said the toddler had blunt force trauma to the head.

“Even though we have all these other things with his bones in his back and stuff being broken and other things, the primary concern is that head injury,” the boy’s grandmother Shelia Parker said.

Parker said Youngblood was a friend of the toddler’s mother who had no idea he would do something like this to her child.

“I want to be able to hold my grandson. I want to put my arms around him because every time they touch him, when the nurses and the doctors touch him, he jumps and his heart rate goes so high because he thinks something is happening bad to him,” Parker said.

Parker said she hopes her grandson recovers so she and their entire family can show him the true meaning of love.

The family is asking everyone to keep Ty’Shawn in your thoughts and prayers as the road to recovery will be extremely difficult for him. If you’d like to help out the family click here.

Youngblood was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold front heading our way
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was...
2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County
Carman Kelly said she absolutely loves her job. Even standing for hours at a time, there’s no...
82-year-old Walmart employee gets major financial help after viral TikTok video

Latest News

A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Road, bridge damaged after earthquake
A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion over consumer loan violations
FILE - The bill includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858...
Lawmakers unveil $1.7 trillion bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine
President Joe Biden arrives at the White House on Monday.
Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders’ summit
The house was identified as that of Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Nate Fisher and...
‘Devastating’: Beloved K-9 dies in house fire