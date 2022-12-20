Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Taliban say women banned from universities in Afghanistan

FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.
FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.(Courtesy: USAF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women’s and minority rights, the Taliban have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, tells private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

Hashmi also tweeted the letter from his account and confirmed its contents in a message to The Associated Press.

The university ban comes weeks after Afghan girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold front heading our way
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was...
2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County
Carman Kelly said she absolutely loves her job. Even standing for hours at a time, there’s no...
82-year-old Walmart employee gets major financial help after viral TikTok video

Latest News

His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
New money featuring King Charles unveiled
TxDOT has announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will be receiving grants to...
3 law enforcement agencies receive grants to help pay for overtime activities
His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
WATCH LIVE: MSU hosts memorial service for football legend Mike Leach