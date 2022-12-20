‘Still some gray areas’: Amarillo artists on AI generated art

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated art is becoming increasingly more difficult to tell the difference from real art.

Many artist are against AI generators, like apps and websites, saying they take away from the creativity and process of creating art.

“When you walk into somebody’s space and they have made something, whether you like it or not, you’re impressed that they got their hands out, their tools out and made something. When you walk into a little space like this and they say ‘I punched in three words, here it is’ It’s different,” said Mike Lafleur, artist, and president of the Crouch Foundation.

Some artist believe AI art can benefit a fledgling artist, teaching them new skills like using any other reference.

“I do think that some of our artists can maybe get inspiration from different ideas if especially when they’re in class. A lot of the time our students will be focused on trying to paint like another artist. We kind of already do that, copy other artists to learn a skill a little bit better,” said Rachel Flores, director at the Art Institute.

Other artists believe the AI tool isn’t beneficial and could cause a void in creativity.

“The AI thing is taken to another level. Is it a reference or is it stealing somebody’s art? It makes artists less creative and lazy, create something. It’s really easy to punch in a word and get an idea of a computer,” said Lafleur.

Lafleur also spoke on how AI art uses images online to create other art but some of those images are used without any credit or compensation to the original artist.

“It’s hard to define what part what percentage is stolen. That artist probably didn’t give you permission to use it, that artist may have stuff online somewhere that allowed the technology to access it,” said Lafleur. “When you get into what’s copyrighted, what’s not copyrighted, even if somebody’s not copyrighted, it’s still not yours. There’s still some gray areas.”

