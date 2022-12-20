Who's Hiring?
Stable for the time being

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Light northerly flow this morning will lead to slightly cooler temperatures for our Tuesday today, with highs expected to be in the 40s with perhaps a passing cloud or two at times. Winds will shift from the north to the south by this afternoon, but will stay mostly calm in the 5-15 mph range. As of right now, we’re still on track with Thursday’s cold front, which ought to push through late Wednesday night into Thursday, with 30-40 mph gusts which will not only drop temperatures, but will lead to bitterly cold wind chills.

Thankfully temperatures will stabilize and warm by Christmas weekend.

