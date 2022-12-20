Who's Hiring?
Sibling rivarly at play in first West Plains, Randall match up

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and West Plains, the new rivarly began when West Plains opened it’s doors in August and a lot of Randall Raider Nation went to the West Plains Wolfpack. For the Norman sisters, Ashley decided to stay at Randall for her senior year while Alexis moved to West Plains as a sophomore.

“It was definitely weird because she would usually like take me everywhere. I would wlays be with her and then just not being with her,” said Alexis Norman.

Tomorrow night, the sisters will go head to head as West Plains hosts Randall.

“We have trash talk 24/7, so we are really excited to play each other because we love each other so much,” said Ashley Norman.

As far as who the Norman family is cheering for, the parents have came up with a compromise.

“They actually got a special custom made shirt just for it. But I think they are going to sit on the West Plains side just since it’s a West Plains game, so that’s exciting,” said Ashley.

While football didn’t get a taste of the action, volleyball got to experience the atmosphere of the match up and now it is time for men’s and women’s basketball.

“We are extremely excited, and we want to win so bad, and I know we all want it,” said Alexis.

This rivarly and district match up will be played at West Plains High School with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.

