Randall and West Plains go head to head for the first time in basketball

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District play has already started for high school basketball and a new district match up this year for 4A Region 1 District 4 is the Randall Raiders and the West Plains Wolves.

This game is more than just another district game to these two teams, this is a new found rivalry as Randall had to split a chunk of it’s students when West Plains opened it’s doors back in August.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will be the second and third teams to play in this match up. Volleyball got the first taste of the action while football did not get the opportunity this year.

The environment in West Plains’ gym tomorrow night will definitely be nothing short of thrilling.

“Well what we’ve seen in volleyball and what we’ve seen in other sports, you know it will be an electric environment. It will be a great for our kids and great for our competitors,” said West Plains women’s basketball head coach, Kevin Richardson.

“It’s still weird. I think this first year it’s just weird. It’s just different you know, but it’s happened, so you make the best of it,” said Randall men’s basketball head coach, Leslie Broadhurst.

The games will be tomorrow night, Tuesday, at West Plains High School with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Both games will be livestreamed through TPSN.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

