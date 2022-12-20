Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have found human remains near the area of Indian Hill Road and Hope Road yesterday afternoon.

According to the release, on Dec. 19, at around 4:40 p.m., the Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about human remains that were found.

The remains were found by utility contractors in a remote area.

Officials suspect that no foul play was involved.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold front heading our way
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was...
2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County
Carman Kelly said she absolutely loves her job. Even standing for hours at a time, there’s no...
82-year-old Walmart employee gets major financial help after viral TikTok video

Latest News

TxDOT has announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will be receiving grants to...
3 law enforcement agencies receive grants to help pay for overtime activities
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living...
Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases
Xcel Energy has invested more than $3 billion in grid improvements over the past decade to...
Xcel Energy’s regional grid ready for cold weather