New Amarillo police investigation unit to focus on solving cold cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is starting a Cold Case Investigation Unit to help solve murder cases.

APD said the Cold Case unit, which will be part of the Homicide unit, will focus on murder cases that previously were stalled due to a lack of evidence or viable leads.

Amarillo has 49 homicides dating back to the 1950s.

The goal of creating the new unit is to reduce the number of unsolved murders and bring justice for those who have suffered from the loss of their loved ones.

APD said evolving technology has made it possible to find new evidence in cases.

By opening the investigations, witnesses and suspects may be interviewed again to help gain new information in the hopes of solving these cold cases.

The new unit will also ask the public for help in getting to the bottom of these unsolved murders.

If anyone has information on cold cases, call the police at (806) 378-9446.

