Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Mike Leach memorial service details

Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach...
Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach in a statement posted to their website on Wednesday, December 14, only a few hours ago.(Mississippi State University)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service for head coach Mike Leach who passed away on December 12th.

The memorial will be held on Tuesday December 20th at 1 p.m. inside the Humphrey Coliseum.

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

Floral Tributes: MSU is unable to receive personal tributes for the service but florists are allowed to deliver to the Humphrey Coliseum from 8-10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The deliveries can be made at the Hump directly. It is best for them to be delivered at the service entrance roll up door on the northwest corner of the coliseum. Personal tributes can be placed at Davis Wade Stadium near Gate A .

Seating: Seating is first come first serve to those who want to attend. Players, coaches, former players, colleagues etc. will have a designated seat on the floor of the coliseum.

Parking: Parking is complimentary for the service and it will be available around the Humphrey Coliseum. CLICK HERE to see a full parking map for Tuesday.

LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

The memorial service will be live streamed on SEC Network and in the ESPN app. WTOK will also provide updates and have a recap Tuesday night at 6 and 10.

Mike Leach passed on December 12, 2022 due to a heart condition. He was 61 years old.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold front heading our way
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was...
2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County
Carman Kelly said she absolutely loves her job. Even standing for hours at a time, there’s no...
82-year-old Walmart employee gets major financial help after viral TikTok video
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Latest News

West Texas A&M basketball teams both fall in ranked battles
West Texas A&M basketball teams both fall in ranked battles
Jack Davis practicing with Spearman's basketball season underway.
Goat of the Week: Jack Davis
west plains randall
Sibling rivarly at play in first West Plains, Randall match up
basketball
Randall and West Plains go head to head for the first time in basketball
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Brooke Walthall, Randall women’s basketball coach