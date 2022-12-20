Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Man from North Pole faces murder charge in death of infant daughter

Authorities say 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder. (Source: KTUU)
By Shannon Cole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A 38-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury in the death of his newborn daughter in 2005.

KTUU reports that 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams, a former North Pole resident, was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder after authorities obtained new evidence regarding the child’s death.

According to the authorities in Alaska, Williams was left to care for his newborn daughter at his North Pole home on Jan. 6, 2005.

Williams’ wife reportedly found the 1-month-old child not in good health that evening and took the girl to a Fairbanks-area hospital.

Authorities said the child was quickly medevacked to Anchorage for treatment at Providence Hospital, but the child died the following day.

Alabama authorities said they found new evidence related to the child’s death while investigating a separate crime. This allowed the North Pole Police Department to reopen the 2005 case and file charges.

Williams is currently in police custody in Russell County, Alabama. He is facing charges in the death and sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl as well as the sexual abuse of another child.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 99 years imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Brutally cold arctic blast approaching
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was...
2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months

Latest News

Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
First, Shanel Constantino says her car was stolen. Then, she says the fight with insurance began.
‘It hurts’: Mom says her car was stolen, trashed with Christmas gifts inside