Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Lubbock man pleads guilty to Halloween murder

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joshua Angel Rosales, 31, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 39-year-old Paul Anthony Luna at a party on Halloween night in 2020.

PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest warrant details deadly Halloween party, suspect still wanted

The arrest warrant says deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were called to Discount Storage at 12104 US Hwy. 87 for reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told deputies there were 20-30 people at the party. Rosales and an unidentified person were identified as the people involved in a fight with Luna.

According to the warrant, Luna and the unidentified person were fighting and ended up on the floor. Multiple witnesses say Rosales walked up to the fight between the two and shot Luna. Rosales walked away but returned a few seconds later to where Luna was laying and shot him multiple times while several people tried to render first aid. Rosales left the building and drove away from the scene.

Where Rosales will serve his sentence is not known. Rosales must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Brutally cold arctic blast approaching
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was...
2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months

Latest News

Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. (source:...
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today after a seven...
Jury sentences ‘violent’ Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
AI Generated art
‘Still some gray areas’: Amarillo artists on AI generated art