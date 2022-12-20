Who's Hiring?
Jury sentences 'violent' Amarillo drug dealer to 50 years after convicted in just 7 minutes

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A jury has sentenced a ‘violent’ drug dealer to 50 years in federal prison today.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Gilbert Joseph Carrasco was convicted today of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after just seven minutes of deliberation in August 2022.

According to the evidence presented at the trial, undercover agents arranged to buy methamphetamine from 25-year-old Catrina Palmer on April 28, 2020.

Carrasco drove Palmer to the undercover buy. Agents found a trap in the dashboard of his truck that contained methamphetamine.

The investigation later showed that Carrasco was Palmer’s methamphetamine supplier.

During an interview, Carrasco admitted to receiving and distributing methamphetamine.

He also admitted to being a convicted felon and knowingly possession a .22 bolt action rifle he said he got on the “streets.”

Palmer pled guilty in April 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

