Goat of the Week: Jack Davis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are many challenges in the life of any high school student. Jack Davis has had to deal with more than most.

“I’ve torn my right labrum twice, my left labrum, had retina surgery, broke my nose, broke my toe, a lot of stuff.” Davis said, running through his various ailments over the years.

Despite that slew of injuries, the Spearman star never wavered in his desire to return to the sports he loves.

“It’s been rough at times because it takes me out of games and practices.” Davis said of the injuries. “Even when I have to play with the injury, I’ll get surgery and that takes me out of action for a long time. I’d say a lot of [my perseverance] is just, I really love sports. I love playing for my town, I love playing with my friends, I love playing for my community.”

That’s not all Davis has had to overcome. He was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of eight, which only makes playing sports more difficult.

“I have to be really careful with what I eat.” Davis said of monitoring himself. “Sometimes I have to take a break during practice and drink a juice box or something to keep my blood sugar up.”

Davis continues to excel for Spearman even after all he’s been through, and not just with his athletic achievements.

“It’s really awesome to see a kid as well rounded as his is.” Spearman boys basketball coach Tate Batton said of Davis. “He’s involved in basketball, football, student council. He’s pretty much a leader in everything he’s been in. Honestly, if I was Jack, I don’t think I could’ve had a positive attitude over all the stuff he’s had to overcome.”

Making overcoming adversety look easy. That’s just what Jack Davis does.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.