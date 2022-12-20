Doppler Dave Tracks the Approaching Arctic Blast

We recommend you enjoy tomorrow as highs reach near 60 degrees. We will then experience some major weather whiplash as we plunge around 60 degrees to near zero Thursday morning as a powerful Arctic cold front surges into the area and puts us in the deep freeze for a couple of days. Winds will gust over 40mph as temps remain in the single digits Thursday. The resulting wind chill cloud be more that 20 degrees below zero. Lows Friday will be below zero and we will stay in the teens most of the day, but without the strong winds. It could be late Saturday before temps climb above freezing.

