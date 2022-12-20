Who's Hiring?
CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications

The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.

Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have responded.

The companies announced Monday they will limit purchases of children’s pain relief products.

Walgreens will allow six over-the-counter purchases, while CVS will allow customers to buy just two pain relief products either online or in person.

CVS says it also is working with its suppliers to meet the demand.

The U.S. is grappling with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. (CNN, POOL, KCAL/KCBS, Johns Hopkins University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

