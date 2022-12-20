Center City of Amarillo announces winners of 2022 Deck the Herd contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo has announced the winners of their 2022 Deck the Herd decorating contest.

Deck the herd gives Hoof Prints owners the chance to decorate their horses for the holidays.

Center City has announced the top three winners of the contest as well this year’s people’s choice award.

This year the people voted for the Women’s Healthcare Center and their decoration of a mosaic horse with her colt.

Volunteer judges selected the first, second, and third place winners.

First place went to Advanced Pain Care.

Second place went to Park Central for their Buddy the Elf hoof print.

Third place went to Scottie’s Transmission.

