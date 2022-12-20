Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees.

The three schools who are impacted were the West Central Elementary, Hereford High, and Hereford Junior High.

The walk out was centered around an employee bonus, that was not awarded to cafeteria workers. The administration says it was forced to step in to make sure students didn’t go hungry during lunch time.

Below is a provided statement from Hereford ISD:

Hereford ISD district and campus admin staff stepped in to help with absences in the food service department on Friday, December 16th. One of the explanations for the absences was a concern over the Fall Retention Stipend that Hereford ISD employees received from Federal ESSER funds. Hereford ISD contracts with a separate food service company to provide menus, meal planning, food procurement, compliance at State and Federal levels and staff. Hereford ISD reports the food service staff returned to work this week. Hereford ISD staff is always willing to step up and help where needed. Students are our priority, and as a district we are committed to children and dedicated to excellence.

A school board meeting was held Monday night where board members discussed the matter.

The boards final decision on whether or not the cafeteria workers will receive a bonus has not been released at this time.

