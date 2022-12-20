Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees.
The three schools who are impacted were the West Central Elementary, Hereford High, and Hereford Junior High.
The walk out was centered around an employee bonus, that was not awarded to cafeteria workers. The administration says it was forced to step in to make sure students didn’t go hungry during lunch time.
Below is a provided statement from Hereford ISD:
A school board meeting was held Monday night where board members discussed the matter.
The boards final decision on whether or not the cafeteria workers will receive a bonus has not been released at this time.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.