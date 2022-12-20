Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern California

A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold front heading our way
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was...
2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County
Carman Kelly said she absolutely loves her job. Even standing for hours at a time, there’s no...
82-year-old Walmart employee gets major financial help after viral TikTok video
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s president visits combat zone; Putin rallies forces
Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living...
Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases
Hertz may have rented Nissan and Ford vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls, the federal...
US probing reports that Hertz rented cars with open recalls
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function.
German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp