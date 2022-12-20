Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

3 law enforcement agencies receive grants to help pay for overtime activities

TxDOT has announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will be receiving grants to...
TxDOT has announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will be receiving grants to pay for overtime activities.((Source: TxDOT))
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will be receiving grants to pay for overtime activities.

The law enforcement agencies are Potter County, Borger and Moore County.

Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant help fund overtime work that is dedicated to reducing speed-related incidents, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, intersection traffic control violations, and enforcement of state and local ordinances on cellular and texting devices.

The grant these three entities are using is the Impaired Driving Mobilization (IDM) grant, which provides funds for local law enforcement agencies to conduct driving while intoxicated (DWI) enforcement waves and increase DWI arrests as part of the statewide “Drink. Drive. Go to Jail.” program.

These projects conduct quarterly enforcement mobilizations during the following holiday periods:

  • Christmas/New Years
  • Spring Break
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day (in conjunction with the National Impaired Driving Crackdown)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold front heading our way
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was...
2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County
Carman Kelly said she absolutely loves her job. Even standing for hours at a time, there’s no...
82-year-old Walmart employee gets major financial help after viral TikTok video

Latest News

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living...
Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases
Xcel Energy has invested more than $3 billion in grid improvements over the past decade to...
Xcel Energy’s regional grid ready for cold weather