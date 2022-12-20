3 law enforcement agencies receive grants to help pay for overtime activities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will be receiving grants to pay for overtime activities.

The law enforcement agencies are Potter County, Borger and Moore County.

Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant help fund overtime work that is dedicated to reducing speed-related incidents, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, intersection traffic control violations, and enforcement of state and local ordinances on cellular and texting devices.

The grant these three entities are using is the Impaired Driving Mobilization (IDM) grant, which provides funds for local law enforcement agencies to conduct driving while intoxicated (DWI) enforcement waves and increase DWI arrests as part of the statewide “Drink. Drive. Go to Jail.” program.

These projects conduct quarterly enforcement mobilizations during the following holiday periods:

Christmas/New Years

Spring Break

Independence Day

Labor Day (in conjunction with the National Impaired Driving Crackdown)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.