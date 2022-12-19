Who's Hiring?
Texas Golden Spread hosted its annual all-star volleyball tournament

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Golden Spread hosted an all-star high school volleyball tournament at River Road High School. The teams were complied of senior all-star players from around the Texas Panhandle.

They were divided into four teams- North, South, East, and West. South and East made it to the championship match.

Five players made up an all-tournament team, plus an MVP was selected- Bushland’s Kaela Neie. Playing with people she is not used to playing with and seeing her teammates on the other side of the net was a different experience for the outside hitter.

“It made me want it more, because they are my teammates and I know how they are and I know that we are all competitve against each other. Definitely felt really different because they are not the same people that I usually play with and I haven’t played volleyball in a while, like a month, so it was pretty hard getting back into the first game, but we finished it,” said Kaela Neie.

This was the17th annual Texas all-star volleyball tournament. The Texas Golden Spread started in 1970 with women’s basketball all-star games. They later added boy’s basketball in 1988 and now volleyball is a part of a growing tradition of the organization to show off Panhandle area athletes.

