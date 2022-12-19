Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

TCHATT providing school districts with access to mental health services

VIDEO: TCHATT providing school districts with access to mental health services
By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Child Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT), helps identify and assess the behavioral health and provide access to mental health services to students.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock says the new system can help students, especially in rural areas, miss less time in the classroom.

“May they have a free period for lunch, so they could do a lunch time counseling through tele-mental health. They don’t have to miss one or two classes specifically which adds to the number of absences that they have, which is a struggle,” said Kathy Tortoreo, Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness at Family Support Services.

Family Support Services says the added stress of traveling to and from services adds to the challenges students may already be facing.

“Transportation, missing school, struggling with with other family issues is and always has been a challenge, and adds to existing mental health needs,” said Kathy Tortoreo.

Experts say the reduced travel can help clients to not become as overwhelmed as well as normalize the process.

“It decreases the stigma and improve access to care in a timely manner decreases the amount of hours in time that kiddo is out of school and it improves outcomes,” said Sarah Mallard Wakefield, MD, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Psychiatry, TTUHSC Lubbock. “When you have to get in a car and go a really long way for something because we feel like it’s a really big deal. Mental health care should be a big deal and the way in which we should promote it and say everybody deserves good mental health care, but it shouldn’t be a big deal like oh, this is hard to access.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curry County officials are looking for four person of interest after finding a man dead from a...
Curry County officials: Searching for 4 Persons of Interest after finding man dead from gunshot wound
First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold front heading our way
Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in...
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living...
Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing...
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
In this Wednesday, April 17, 2013 file photo, the Rev. Frank Pavone, national director of New...
Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts
Xcel Energy has invested more than $3 billion in grid improvements over the past decade to...
Xcel Energy’s regional grid ready for cold weather