TCHATT providing school districts with access to mental health services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Child Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT), helps identify and assess the behavioral health and provide access to mental health services to students.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock says the new system can help students, especially in rural areas, miss less time in the classroom.

“May they have a free period for lunch, so they could do a lunch time counseling through tele-mental health. They don’t have to miss one or two classes specifically which adds to the number of absences that they have, which is a struggle,” said Kathy Tortoreo, Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness at Family Support Services.

Family Support Services says the added stress of traveling to and from services adds to the challenges students may already be facing.

“Transportation, missing school, struggling with with other family issues is and always has been a challenge, and adds to existing mental health needs,” said Kathy Tortoreo.

Experts say the reduced travel can help clients to not become as overwhelmed as well as normalize the process.

“It decreases the stigma and improve access to care in a timely manner decreases the amount of hours in time that kiddo is out of school and it improves outcomes,” said Sarah Mallard Wakefield, MD, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Psychiatry, TTUHSC Lubbock. “When you have to get in a car and go a really long way for something because we feel like it’s a really big deal. Mental health care should be a big deal and the way in which we should promote it and say everybody deserves good mental health care, but it shouldn’t be a big deal like oh, this is hard to access.”

