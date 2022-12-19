Who's Hiring?
Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group taking nominations to fill 3 voting positions

Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (Source: KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group has announced that it will be taking nominations to fill three of their voting positions.

Those who are nominated should represent the interest groups that either operate in or have interest in the Region A Panhandle Water Planning Area. These include environmental, industries, and water districts.

In order to be eligible, a person must represent interest, be willing to participate in the regional water planning process, and abide by PWPG bylaws. Nominees will also need knowledge of or specific interests in regional water planning.

The PWPG is looking for members that have strong group support and who contribute to the geographical representation and diversity throughout Region A.

Nominations need to be made to the PWPG Executive Committee by 5 p.m. on March 31, 2023.

You can send in your nominations through email, mail, or fax.

For more information on the Panhandle Water Planning Group, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

