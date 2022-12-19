Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living with mental heath issues on a more frequent basis.

“I think every officer in the job today has come across those calls. We all know that mental health related calls are on the rise and have been for a long time,” says Sergeant Johnathan Gates, Potter County Sheriffs Department.

Last week the commissioners court of Potter County decided on providing the county’s first responders with training that will enable them to handle interactions with persons having mental disorders more safely and more effectively.

“The first responders sometimes are the ones who see that person at their worst and they have to know how to talk to them, what to do, whether the backup, whether to go in, and it’s a hard decision sometimes,” says Nancy Tanner, Potter County Judge.

Sergeant Gates says having control is crucial when dealing with mental health crisis situations.

“Most officers will tell you that the scariest thing is when you don’t know what to do, and so anytime you get that extra training, just get more knowledge in your toolbox, it helps you out tremendously,” says Gates

Sergeant Gates says the money from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds is going to help all officers of Potter County.

“The grant money being provided is going to help out both our officers on the street and our jailers. They have to deal with a lot of this kind of stuff too, and it’s just going to let everybody get spun up a little bit more and help out.”

The training is for the sheriffs office, firefighters, dispatchers, supervisory personnel, and the correctional and detention officers.

“This is additional training for them and they will be able to face anything that comes at them and I do mean anything,” says Tanner.

Potter County Officials say the mental health training will help first responders to recognize when someone’s experiencing a mental health crisis.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.