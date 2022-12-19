Who's Hiring?
Maybe 40s & 50s aren’t so bad

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Late night showers are leaving the area as of very early this morning, leaving clear skies in their wake. Thankfully a front coming through Monday morning isn’t terribly strong, as highs today are expected to be in the high 40s and low 50s for most of the area with northerly winds at 5-15 mph. We’ll see temps hold steady through Wednesday in that same bracket of temperatures with dry conditions expected. All eyes are on Thursday where the strongest cold front we’ve seen in a long time arrives, dropping highs into the teens, overnight lows below zero and prompting wind chills around -20 if not colder.

Thankfully Christmas is looking okay. Not a white Christmas as of right now, but mostly sunny with a high of 48.

