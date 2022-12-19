Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he bought for the drawing that took place last Wednesday.(Massachusetts State Lottery | Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL RIVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A veteran in Massachusetts tested his luck, and it paid off in big ways.

Raymond Roberts Sr. said his intuition told him to buy several Lucky for Life tickets with the same numbers.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the numbers were a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he has been using in drawing games for over 20 years.

Roberts won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he bought for the drawing that took place last Wednesday.

He claimed his prizes at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters and chose a $390,000 cash option on five of his prizes for a total of $1,950,000 before taxes.

The veteran chose the annuity option for one of his prizes and received the first of a minimum of 20 annual payments of $25,000 before taxes.

Roberts said he plans to use a portion of his winnings to buy a motorcycle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curry County officials are looking for four person of interest after finding a man dead from a...
Curry County officials: Searching for 4 Persons of Interest after finding man dead from gunshot wound
Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in...
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The government recently awarded Potter County money from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery...
COVID-19 recovery funds brings enhancement projects to Potter County
Clovis police responded to three thefts at three different Allsusps stores in Clovis on the...
Clovis Police: 2 juveniles wanted after 3 different thefts at 3 Allsusps

Latest News

FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is appearing in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FTX founder expected to not fight extradition to US
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold front heading our way
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
The company is refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to so-called “dark patterns"...
Fortnite maker to pay more than half a billion dollars to settle FTC cases