Holy Smokes Barbecue in Fritch to support Harris family

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One food truck is providing support to a family in need today and you can help.

Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash near Borger and Holy Smokes Barbecue is raising money for the Harris family.

“I cannot imagine what they’re going through. And I don’t know any other way to help,” said Tawanna Zeller, Owner of Holy Smokes Barbeque. “We want to be able to go into communities when tragedy happens and just open up, share God’s love, love on people, and do what we can do.”

100% of the money made and donated will go to the family of Madison, Kaitlyn, and Jeslyn Harris.

The owners say they want to bless the Harris family with as much as they can raise.

“The community can come to support the family, you know, they may not be able to, to go to the funerals and support them that way, but they can come and get barbecue and know that they’re helping the family out,” said Philip Zeller, Owner of Holy Smokes Barbeque.

Previously Holy Smokes has done fundraisers for the families of Yahir Cancino, Brendan Torres, and Chief Curtis Brown raising over $2,000 per family.

“We don’t know what they’re going through. And we can only imagine just during a time of tragedy, everybody needs help,” said Philip Zeller.

“We want to just love on people just help them through it. Let them know they’re not alone. We’re here for them and we’re doing all we can to support them,” said Tawanna Zeller.

If you are not able to make it to Holy Smokes today the family is asking In lieu of flowers, to make a memorial donation at Pantex Federal Credit Union, and to mention the Tollison-Harris Family.

Holy Smokes will be in Fritch at the Lowe’s parking lot from 11:00 a.m. until they are sold out.

