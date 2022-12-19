Who's Hiring?
Family Support Services makes holiday food boxes for domestic violence victims facing food insecurity

Amarillo family support services make holiday food boxes
Amarillo family support services make holiday food boxes
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During the holiday’s Family Support Services say domestic violence victims are struggling with obtaining basic needs for living.

Food insecurity is a common issue for many and the director of advocacy services tells us the first step to healing from domestic violence trauma, or any trauma is meeting basic needs for food, housing and creating a safe environment to begin that process of recovery for a better way of life.

“One thing we have that’s very different this year is we’ve never provided food boxes before and we’re seeing so many families that are food insecure. We’re providing holiday food boxes The families we’re working with to ensure they have a good meal,” said Michelle Shields, director of advocacy services Amarillo Family Support Services.

Another resource being used more during the holidays is the 24-hour hotline.

The hot line is available for helping victims of domestic violence and anyone calling on their behalf, provides crisis intervention, safety planning and referrals to many other advocacy services.

If you or a loved one is in need is experiencing a crisis, call 806-274-5433.

